Polish Fest: Rebecca and the Grey Notes (4pm)

Rebecca and the Grey Notes will be bringing its brand of bluesy Americana to Polish Fest on June 15. The band will be playing original music from its two albums along with covers of songs from such artists as Norah Jones, Bonnie Raitt, Ann Peebles, Alison Krauss, Linda Ronstadt, B.B. King, Etta James, Led Zeppelin, the Byrds, Aretha Franklin and more.