Rebecca and the Grey Notes
Join Rebecca and the Grey Notes as the group opens a full day of music by bands led by women at the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage at Summerfest on July 3. The band will be performing original music from its first two albums along with songs from such artists as Linda Ronstadt, Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, Led Zeppelin, the Byrds and more. Celebrate all day the power of women in music.
Henry Maier Festival Park downtown Milwaukee at Lakefront, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Concerts, Festivals