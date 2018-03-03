Rebecca and the Grey Notes
Arriba Mexican Restaurant (Butler) 4753 N. 124th St., Butler, Wisconsin 53007
Rebecca and the Grey Notes returns to Arriba's for an evening of original music from its two albums along with covers of songs by such artists as Linda Ronstadt, Norah Jones, Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King, Led Zeppelin, the Byrds and more. Arrive early for some good Mexican food, then enjoy music in an acoustically perfect room.
Info
Arriba Mexican Restaurant (Butler) 4753 N. 124th St., Butler, Wisconsin 53007 View Map
Live Music/Performance