Rebecca and the Grey Notes (4pm)
Studio Winery 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 53147
Rebecca and the Grey Notes will be returning to the Studio Winery to perform original music along with songs from such artists as Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt, Etta James, Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Led Zeppelin, the Allman Brothers and more. The intimate setting is the perfect venue to enjoy Rebecca's soaring voice and her father's searing guitar licks.
Info
Live Music/Performance