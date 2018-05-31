Rebirth Ink Productions presents: "The End of Hope" by Linetta Davis

Rebirth Ink Productions is preparing this month to present the latest play by Milwaukee

playwright, Linetta Davis, entitled, “The End of Hope” at Next Act Theatre’s Performance Space.

This contemporary tragedy follows the marriage of a couple whose intense love is threatened by memories of broken childhoods and shattered vows. After the wife leaves to escape the cycle of abuse, she agrees to meet with her husband, once more, still hoping for an amicable end. But the husband’s flawed plan to reunite their hearts, hurtles the couple beyond the point of no return.

As present day society continues to grapple with gender roles and the abuse of vulnerable or

marginalized groups, it is imperative that we look at domestic violence head on as a means to find resolution in our homes and communities.

Linetta Davis has written and is directing this piece and says that it is not for the play to offer resolution for those who have experienced or are in the throws of a domestic violence situation, but it is up to the viewer, after experiencing the play to find the resolution within themselves. At the core, this is a presentation of what daily happens in families when childhood trauma and neglect are left unresolved;when hurt people know nothing more than to hurt people, often those closest and whom they love themost.

This play lacks convention in that the playwright intentionally moved away from her study of

Shakespearean works, providing comic relief, an opportunity to breathe after the most emotionally

challenging scenes. Instead, Davis has chosen to exclude comic relief to provide a sense of urgency for

those deeply embedded in a cycle of abuse to, by all cost, find their emancipation before it is too late.

Dates and Times

May 31-June 1 @8pm, June 2 @6pm

Place

Next Act Theatre’s Performance Space

255 S. Water St.

Milwaukee, WI 53204