Recharging the Mind: Psychological Effects of Unplugging with Philip Chard

What is the value of rest? How do we make time to disconnect in our modern hyper-plugged-in, hurry-sick world? Could our IT-focused world alter the structure and functioning of the brain?

Join Philip Chard, psychotherapist and writer of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s weekly column, “Out of My Mind,” to explore the physical and spiritual effects that technology can have on the brain, as well as the benefits that a digital detox can bring.

Chard will discuss the strong interfaces between the need to disconnect and traditional religious practices surrounding the Sabbath and will examine specific, actionable approaches to creating and sustaining a healthy mind. The presentation will be followed by a book signing. Chard’s second book Nature’s Way: Experiencing the Sacred in the Natural World will be available for purchase.