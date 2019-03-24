Red Baarat w/The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken

Red Baraat is a pioneering band from Brooklyn, New York. Conceived by dhol player Sunny Jain, the group has drawn worldwide praise for its singular sound, a merging of hard driving North Indian bhangra with elements of hip-hop, jazz and raw punk energy. Created with no less a purposeful agenda than manifesting joy and unity in all people, Red Baraat’s spirit is worn brightly on its sweaty and hard-worked sleeve.

“A knitted blend of poly-rhythmic panache, exploring what it means to communicate music between individuals and across cultures” – SPIN Magazine

“The best party band in years” – NPR