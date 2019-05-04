Red Carpet Zumba® Master Class with ZJ Dorie Wexler

Do you like to dance? Join us for this 90 dance party! Zumba® is exercise in disguise! The amazing Zumba® Jammer (choreographer) Dorinda Wexler is back by popular demand and will be here on May 4th! Normally only licensed Zumba instructors are able to take here sessions, but for this special Master Class, the PUBLIC can join! Her Nuyorican Flava coupled with 14 years of swag-a-docious-ness will educate, elevate and electrify!!! We are rolling out the RED CARPET to the WI Community who will 'cut a rug' and pose it out! It's going to be a memorable night of Zumba ®, connection and empowerment. Wear your FITNESS finest! (blacks, golds, silver, etc. -comfy) Use DISCOUNT CODE: DwDMC5OFF25

Children 12 and over are invited to this event with adult supervision. A child’s ticket can be purchased at the door on the day of the event for $10.00