Red Kettle Christmas Spectacular 2017
Wisconsin Club 900 W. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Hosted by Deleono Johnson
$30 in advance / $35 at the door / $45 VIP
Be transported on waves of music and support the Salvation Army’s mission to help those who need it most in our community. Visit redkettlecs.com to purchase your tickets for this sparkling event.
Featuring Performances by:
Robin Pluer
JOE 2.0
Chris Hanson
Xeno
Lynda Lee Schlitz
Tre Principesse
I Cellisti
Mike Kryscio
St. Mark AME Gospel Ensemble
Milwaukee Opera Theatre
Magician Tom Burgermeister
& More!
Info
Wisconsin Club 900 W. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Benefits / Charity