Red Kettle Christmas Spectacular 2017

Wisconsin Club 900 W. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Hosted by Deleono Johnson

$30 in advance / $35 at the door / $45 VIP

Be transported on waves of music and support the Salvation Army’s mission to help those who need it most in our community. Visit redkettlecs.com to purchase your tickets for this sparkling event.

Featuring Performances by:

Robin Pluer

​JOE 2.0

Chris Hanson

Xeno

Lynda Lee Schlitz

​Tre Principesse

I Cellisti

​Mike Kryscio

​St. Mark AME Gospel Ensemble

​Milwaukee Opera Theatre

​Magician Tom Burgermeister

​& More!

Wisconsin Club 900 W. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
