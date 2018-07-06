Red Lobster Day at Summerfest

On Friday, July 6th between 12PM-3PM (while supplies last), the first 750 patrons who show a receipt of purchase from dining at Red Lobster during its limited-time Lobster & Shrimp Summerfest event (happening now!) will receive free admission to Summerfest.

Guests can enjoy the ultimate summertime seafood dining experience during Lobster & Shrimp Summerfest with delicious menu items including:

• NEW! Cedar-Plank Seafood Bake: Jumbo shrimp and petite Maine lobster tails with garlic and Red Lobster’s signature Chesapeake seasoning, roasted on a cedar plank with smoked sausage. Served with fresh corn and potato wedges.

• NEW! Caribbean Lobster and Shrimp: Grilled rock lobster tail topped with a coconut beurre blanc and pineapple relish, paired with Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp. Served with rice and choice of side.

• Lobster and Shrimp Overboard™: A grilled Maine lobster tail, garlic-grilled jumbo shrimp skewer, langostino lobster-and-shrimp zoodle pasta and hand-battered jumbo shrimp. Served with rice and choice of side.

• NEW! Langostino Lobster-and-Shrimp Zoodle Pasta: Langostino lobster and shrimp tossed in a lemon-and-roasted-garlic sauce with linguini and spiralized zucchini, fresh tomatoes and basil.