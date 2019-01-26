Red Priest, "The Baroque Bohemians"

Named after the flame-haired priest Antonio Vivaldi, Red Priest’s vibrant and energetic performances have earned them comparisons to the Rolling Stones and Cirque du Soleil. In their most explosive program to date, Red Priest explores the connections — real and imagined — between gypsy musicians and the master composers of the 17th and 18th centuries.

