Reformation 500: Music inspired by the Lutheran Reformation

Chant Claire Chamber Choir is a Milwaukee choir dedicated to bringing challenging, high-quality choral music to singers and audiences in southeast Wisconsin. Our mission is to create authentic music while fostering an authentic community.

This season, Chant Claire is celebrating two anniversaries: the 5th anniversary of Chant Claire and the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. Our December concert reflects the rich musical history of the Lutheran faith from the Reformation and beyond as well as additional repertoire fitting the season. The concert will also feature festive brass and the newly renovated and re-dedicated organ at St. Marcus Church. See our Facebook page for more details.

Seating is first-come, first-serve general admission with a suggested $10 donation. Preferred seating for the concert is available for a donation of $20+ at www.chantclaire.org. A limited amount of preferred seats are available in the determined "best in house" location. Get yours early to support Chant Claire and secure your seat. There will be a reception following the concert.