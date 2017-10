×

Wauwatosa’s Red Dot kicks off its monthly reggaenight the first Saturday of each month with this lineup featuring two of thecity’s premier reggae DJs: DJ Avets of Chalice in the Palace, a veteran who hasbeen spinning reggae since Thai Joe’s Reggae Nights back in the ’90s and Delaof Dubfly, a former EDM DJ who now specializes in Jamaican sounds. They’ll spina variety of bass-heavy rhythms spanning rocksteady, lovers rock, rub-a-dub,dancehall and roots revival. Red Dot will also offer Jamaican drink and foodspecials.