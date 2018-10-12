Reik Live w/Matisse

Latin pop trio Reik formed in Mexicali, Baja California, in 2003. After recording a demo that yielded the Mexican underground club favorites “Levemente” and “Ahora sin Ti,” singer Jesús Alberto Navarro Rosas and guitarist Julio Ramírez Eguía invited backing vocalist/guitarist Gilberto “Bibi” Marin Espinoza to join the lineup in early 2004. After signing to Sony Music a few months later, Reik teamed with producers Abelardo Vázquez and Kiko Cibrian to begin work on their self-titled debut LP. The album proved a phenomenon, generating three consecutive Mexican chart-toppers in “Yo Quisiera,” “Que Vida la Mia,” and “Noviembre sin Ti.” All three singles also crossed over to the U.S. Latin pop charts, and in mid-2005, Reik mounted a brief U.S. tour; the trio also received a Latin Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category. The pre-release single, “Invierno,” was issued in September, followed by the live Sesion Metropolitana DVD, in November, and their sophomore album, Secuencia, in December. It peaked just inside the Top 30 on the Latin Album charts. Three additional singles from the album placed on various Latin sales and airplay charts. Their latest album Me Niego was released in February 2018.