Reiki, restorative yoga, and yoga nidra

Wholistic Alchemy

Synthesizing Intention for Manifestation

Restorative Yoga, Yoga Nidra & Reiki

With Caitlin Marie Driver & Morgan Herum

Beginning with RELEASE,

you will be guided through a sequence of supported postures that will calm and reset your entire body, preparing the foundation for heart opening and expanded consciousness. Your journey through the postures will be infused with Reiki, a hands-on healing technique that facilitates an energetic letting-go, and the uncovering of concealed potential.

Enter RELAXATION,

you will then be guided through a Yoga Nidra. Through practice, Yoga Nidra facilitates the yogi into a state of surrender, where the brain waves shift into the Theta Wave state, where a wake-ful dream awareness is assumed. In this state, the body’s cells become receptive and more readily malleable, accessing the potential for rapid change and integration. With the unified intention of releasing that which is not serving our highest expression and uncovering hidden potential, we will access and free the deeply rooted power of the heart for manifestation.

Awaken REJUVINATED,

know that the work has been done. Remain open and receptive. All is on its way to you. Surrender and in divine right time your manifestation will be actualized. <3

Friday, June 8th, 2018

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Investment: $40.00