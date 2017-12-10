Renaissance Groundworks presents: Bliss (Or Emily Post is Dead)

December 10, 11, & 12

7:00 PM

Offsite at the Urban Harvest Brewing Co.

1024 S 5th St | Walker's Point, MKE

North Orange, NJ in 1960...Clytemnestra and Medea are housewives with pill addictions, and Antigone is the teenage girl-next-door with a secret love. Although they seem to blissfully follow Emily Post's "rules of

etiquette," they are actually under Apollo's curse. Cassandra, a poor, young African American woman, arrives determined to break the curse. Although Cassandra has the gift of prophecy, she is cursed with never being believed. To break the curse, she must convince one of the

women she is telling the truth. Can Cassandra save them all from their fated doom?

Groundworks stages bold, adventurous theater while cultivating the next generation of theater artists in Milwaukee.

Tickets are $15 (includes FREE beer!) & available ONLINE ONLY! Showing at the Urban Harvest Brewing Company for three days only with limited space. Act now before we sell out!

https://www.r-t-w.com/groundworks.html