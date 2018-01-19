Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) presents Erika Sheffer’s thriller "Russian Transport"

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) presents Erika Sheffer’s engrossing moral thriller, RUSSIAN TRANSPORT following the 2018 New Year. Directed by “Renaissance woman,” Laura Gordon, RUSSIAN TRANSPORT will feature Elizabeth Ledo, Reese Madigan, April Paul, Max Pink, & Mark Puchinsky. This drama runs January 19 – February 11, 2018 in the Studio Theater at the Broadway Theatre Center (158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wis.).

Set in the Russian enclave of Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, RUSSIAN TRANSPORT is the story of an immigrant couple, their two assimilated teenagers, and the fierce and fiery upheaval they experience when the mysterious Uncle Boris from Russia comes to stay with them for his shot at the “American Dream.” Part family drama, part heart-pounding thriller, RUSSIAN TRANSPORT captures the complex and conflicting layers of one immigrant experience, centered on human trafficking.

RUSSIAN TRANSPORT tickets are currently on sale through the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office (158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wis, 414-291-7800 or www.r-t-w.com).

January 19 – February 11, 2018

Evenings: Wednesday - Friday, 7:30pm - select Saturdays, 8:00pm

Matinees: Saturday 4:00pm, Sunday 2:00pm, select Wednesday 1:00pm

Preview Performance; be the first to see the show! Jan 19 at 7:30pm & Jan 20 at 4pm

Opening Night! Join us on the 2nd floor for our post-show Cast Party around 10pm on Jan 20! All are welcome to attend.

Wednesday Nights @ RTW - Wine Wednesdays! Enjoy a FREE glass of wine with every Wednesday night ticket AND engage with our creative team at Wednesday Night Insights. Pre-show talk at 6:45pm on Jan 24 and post-show talkbacks on Jan 31 & Feb 7.

Play Club - A book club for theater-lovers! Learn more about this special subscription package at

www.r-t-w.com/engage

Pay What You Can performance on Monday, Jan 29 at 7:30pm.

Scholar Afternoon Talkback following the 2pm performance on Sunday, February 4. Stay for an in-depth conversation with our Community Partners on the themes of the play and how their work impacts Milwaukee.

