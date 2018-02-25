Renowned Dance Ensemble Ailey II Performs at DCA

On Sunday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m., renowned dance ensemble Ailey II will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek. Earlier that day, at 12:30 p.m., they will also offer a dance workshop at Andria’s Dancin’ on the Door.

Ailey II is renowned worldwide for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s best young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding emerging choreographers. Founded in 1974 as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, the company embodies Ailey’s pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for people of all walks of life. Under the direction of artistic director Troy Powell since 2012, Ailey II continues to thrive. The New York Times declares, “There’s nothing like an evening spent with Ailey II, the younger version of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.” Dance Magazine calls the troupe “second to none.”

Ailey II’s performance is part of The Passport Program, which is made possible with support from An Anonymous Friend of DCA, The Cordon Family Foundation, Friends of Gibraltar, Grasse’s Grill, Gibraltar Schools, and Settlement Courtyard Inn & Lavender Spa.

Ailey II will perform at DCA at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 25. Tickets for the concert range from $25 to $48, or $10 for students 18 and under. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.