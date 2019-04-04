April 4 – 8, 2019, Stiemke Studio, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. Ninth Season. Milwaukee Rep’s limited engagement short-play festival is back for its ninth year. See it all—drama, comedy, and everything in between—in this one-of-a-kind theatergoing experience featuring the talents of Milwaukee Rep’s Emerging Professional Residents. “This lab should stay open for years to come" — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Approximate Running Time: 2 hrs. Recommended Age: 12 and Up.

Tickets start at $30.00 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com

Schedule: Tuesdays – Thursdays 7:30pm, Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 4pm/8pm, Sundays 2pm/7pm**Please check website for up to date info as date/time are subject to change.