Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: Rep Lab Short-Play Festival

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the eighth annual production of Rep Lab, a short-play festival featuring The Rep’s highly-lauded Emerging Professional Residents in the Stiemke Studio February 15-19, 2018. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490, or at the Ticket Office at 108 E Wells Street, Milwaukee.

Described by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as “fun-filled,” and “thoughtfully arranged,” Rep Lab showcases the work of The Rep’s Emerging Professional Residents (EPRs) across theatrical disciplines from direction to design to acting. Rep Lab is conceived and produced solely by the Emerging Professional Residents and has become one of the hottest tickets in town.

Rep Lab

February 15-19, 2018: (Opening night Thursday, February 15, 8pm) in the Stiemke Studio

Information

Tickets are $15. To purchase please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490, or at the Ticket Office at 108 E Wells Street, Milwaukee

Hours: 12pm – 6pm; on performance days, the Ticket Office remains open until 15 minutes past curtain.

8pm Feb. 15-16, 4pm & 8pm Feb. 17, 2pm & 7pm Feb. 18, 7:30pm Feb. 19.