Represent: Exploring Portraits from RAM’s Collection

This exhibition features pieces that embrace the idea of a portrait as an investigation of character and situation, tangible details, and abstract elements. From self-portraits to works that encapsulate the essence of a subject through metaphor or emotion, these works encourage contemplation about how human beings understand one another as well as the world around them.

Tues - Sat: 10am - 5pm; Sunday: Noon - 5pm; Closed Mondays, Federal

holidays, and Easter.