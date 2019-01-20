Represent: Exploring Portraits from RAM’s Collection

Racine Art Museum 441 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

This exhibition features pieces that embrace the idea of a portrait as an investigation of character and situation, tangible details, and abstract elements. From self-portraits to works that encapsulate the essence of a subject through metaphor or emotion, these works encourage contemplation about how human beings understand one another as well as the world around them.

Tues - Sat: 10am - 5pm; Sunday: Noon - 5pm; Closed Mondays, Federal

holidays, and Easter.

Info
View Map
Museums & Tours, Visual Arts
262-638-8300
please enable javascript to view
