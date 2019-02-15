RESCHEDULED! Evening Winter Lighted Garden Walk

Enjoy the nighttime beauty of Boerner Botanical Gardens in winter with the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens.

**Due to weather conditions and for the comfort and safety of our guests, this event has been moved from 2/8 to 2/15.**

Admission/check-in is in the Garden House.

Guided tours of the lit gardens will run regularly from 6-7:30pm.

Hot beverages available in Garden House while supplies last.

This winter garden walk is a rare chance to see the new lighting system at a time of year when the Gardens are usually closed to the public. The lights make the stark winter branches, shadowy conifers and winding paths of Boerner even more dramatic--especially in the snow.

$5/person in advance or at the Garden House door.

For tickets or more info:

https://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/evening-winter-walk/ or 414-525-5653

Or, share with your friends on Facebook at

https://www.facebook.com/events/1298869876937232/