RESCHEDULED! Evening Winter Lighted Garden Walk
Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Enjoy the nighttime beauty of Boerner Botanical Gardens in winter with the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens.
**Due to weather conditions and for the comfort and safety of our guests, this event has been moved from 2/8 to 2/15.**
Admission/check-in is in the Garden House.
Guided tours of the lit gardens will run regularly from 6-7:30pm.
Hot beverages available in Garden House while supplies last.
This winter garden walk is a rare chance to see the new lighting system at a time of year when the Gardens are usually closed to the public. The lights make the stark winter branches, shadowy conifers and winding paths of Boerner even more dramatic--especially in the snow.
$5/person in advance or at the Garden House door.
For tickets or more info:
https://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/evening-winter-walk/ or 414-525-5653
Or, share with your friends on Facebook at
https://www.facebook.com/events/1298869876937232/