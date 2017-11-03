Research Participants

Oakwood Center 10361 W Innovation Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226

We are actively recruiting study participants for a research study on the social determinants of health. Study participants must be at least 21 years of age or older, and have received medical care in the last 12 months. Participants will be asked to complete a one-time study questionnaire that will take about 1-2 hours to complete. Compensation will be provided. Please call Aprill, 955-8828, for more information and to schedule an appointment.

414-955-8828
