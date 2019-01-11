Friday, January 11, 5:00-7:00, Opening Reception, for Responding, A Conversation in Color, at Gallery 224. This exhibition features artists Martha Coaty, Erica Jane Huntzinger, and Angela Pierro, and runs from January 11 thru March 2. In conjunction with this show, ten poets have been invited to write a poem inspired by the show and share it at a poetry reading on February 3.

Saturday, January 19, 10:00-12:00, Poetry Workshop led by poets Oody Petty and Beth Bretl.

Saturday, January 26, 10:00-12:00, Poetry Workshop led by poet Tad Phippen Wente.

Saturday, February 2, 10:00-12:00, Poetry Workshop led by poet Annie Grizzle.

Sunday, February 3, 6:00-7:00, Poetry Reading, ten poets will share poems inspired by the exhibition Responding, A Conversation in Color.

Saturday, February 9, 10:00-12:00, Poetry Workshop led by poet Bethany Price.

Saturday, February 16, 10:00-12:00, Poetry Workshop led by poet Sam Pekarske.

Saturday, February 23, 10:00-12:00, Poetry Workshop led by poets Jenny Gropp and Laura Solomon.

Saturday, March 2, 10:00-12:00, Closing Reception and Artist Talk for the exhibition Responding, A Conversation in Color.

Drop in and Draw, is a new program at Gallery 224. Every Thursday morning from 10:00-11:30, you are invited to stop by with a sketch pad and the drawing materials of your choice. Bring something you have already started, or stop by for some inspiration and ideas from artist and gallery staff person Cynthia Lorenz. You can also just stop by and see what she is working on!

Photo Book Conversation meets the first Monday evening of every month from 6:30-8:30. This is an informal gathering at Studio 224 where people are invited to show up with a favorite photo book or two to share with the group.

Studio 224 is currently accepting applications for project-based residencies for 2019.