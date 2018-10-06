Restorative Yoga 7-Week Series

Restore your natural balance with a nourishing 7-week Restorative Yoga Series designed to deeply relax the body and calm the mind. The 90-minute practice will include supported asana, pranayama practice, mudras (hand postures), guided visualization, yoga nidra session (yogic sleep), and essential oils.

Each week we will explore one of the seven primary chakras (root, sacral, solar plexus, heart, throat, third eye, and crown). Take time for yourself to relax and just be.

October 6 - November 17, 2018

Saturdays 1:30 to 3:00 pm

SPACE IS LIMITED. REGISTER EARLY!

Early Bird Rate $150 through Friday 10/5/2018.

Regular Rate $175 on Saturday 10/6/2018.

About the Instructor: Michelle Corbett, MPH, CHES, CYT first came to yoga at the age of 40 seeking a better understanding of her place in the world and in search of work/life and emotional balance. She continues to practice for the unique opportunity it gives her to breathe, to center, to reflect, and to just be. These benefits of yoga are what she wants to share with others.