June 14–October 6, 2019

Baker/Rowland Galleries

Nares: Moves is the first retrospective on the contemporary New York-based artist James Nares (b. 1953) and reveals a significant career bringing motion into the spotlight. The exhibition is organized by the Milwaukee Art Museum and will premiere June 14 to October 6, 2019. In addition to being the first retrospective for Nares, it is also the first to explore in depth the artist’s films as central to his artistic practice. The exhibition and accompanying catalogue celebrate the key projects of this prolific, perpetual inventor and establish Nares as an important contemporary artist.