Reviving Hope: Inspiration, Education and Action 4 Racial Equity
Plymouth Church 2717 E. Hampshire Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Reviving Hope aims to deepen our ability to work for racial equity in Milwaukee through storytelling, song, art and justice. Available workshops for youth and young adults include “Hip Hop and Social Change,” “Know Your Rights” and “DACA and the Importance of Immigration Reform.”
Info
Plymouth Church 2717 E. Hampshire Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Activist, Kids & Family, Youth/Teens