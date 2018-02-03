Rex Havens returns to Racine Theatre Guild’s Comedy Tonight in the hilarious one-man show, “Rex Havens’ Women and Children First: After That It’s Every Man for Himself!,” on Saturday, February 3 at 8 p.m.

Rex Havens’ man/woman comedy pays hilarious, honest and adoring tribute to the strong, funny women who drag us kicking and screaming into manhood. Humor and heart share a lifeboat in this remarkable theater experience that captures a perfect balance of laughter and love.

Rex Havens takes the very heart of the world around each of us, applies his own gentle combination of logic, bemusement and insanity, and offers it back to his audience in a way that is engaging, thoughtful and hilarious. A former college professor who made the unusual transition to the standup comedy stage in the ’80’s, Rex has always believed that laughter is the best defense against a confusing and challenging world.

Sponsored by Tri City National Bank, tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $13 for students (21 & under). Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit http://www.racinetheatre.org/production/rex-havens-women-children-first-every-man/, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.