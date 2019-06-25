Get your earholes ready for a Mythical evening of songification with your favorite lifelong best friends. Join Rhett & Link as they take you on a musical adventure from past to present and beyond. Whether it’s classic tunes you love to love, or a few new ditties they just thought of, you’re guaranteed to walk away with a permanent smile on your face.

Rhett & Link, best friends since the first grade, are a comedic duo known for hosting the most-watched daily show on the Internet, Good Mythical Morning, their narrative series Rhett & Link’s Buddy System, the award-winning weekly podcast Ear Biscuits, as well as their wildly popular comedic songs, sketches, and viral low-budget local commercials.

Rhett & Link’s YouTube channels have a combined subscriber base of 23 million people with over 6 billion total views. They have been leading lights in the YouTube entertainment community since 2006, and have been featured in and on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Variety, Mashable, Conan, Wired, NPR, USA Today, and AdWeek, among other media outlets. Rhett & Link have also received various awards honoring their content productions over the years, including Webby, Streamy, and Shorty Awards.