Rhythm & Blooms Concert Series: Esquitres II

Green Tree Community Garden 6767 N. 60th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223

Event time: 6-8:30pm

Rhythm & Blooms Concert Series

​July 27, 2017

6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

​Green Tree Community Garden

​Corner of Green Tree and N. 60th St. (6600 Block of N. 60th)

​Bring your chairs, beverage of choice and your friends!

​Featuring Esquires II for an evening of Motown

