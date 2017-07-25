Rhythm & Blooms Concert Series: Esquitres II
Green Tree Community Garden 6767 N. 60th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
Event time: 6-8:30pm
Rhythm & Blooms Concert Series
July 27, 2017
6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Green Tree Community Garden
Corner of Green Tree and N. 60th St. (6600 Block of N. 60th)
Bring your chairs, beverage of choice and your friends!
Featuring Esquires II for an evening of Motown
Info
Live Music/Performance