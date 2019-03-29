Chicago’s nouveau disco inspired rap superstar, United Nations Geneva-visiting activist, andcommunity goofball Ric Wilson has dropped three crucial EP’s “Soul Bounce” (2016) & “Negrow Disco”(2017) & “BANBA” (2018). Performing at Rolling Loud, North Coast, Mamby on the Beach, Tour De Fatand opening for acts such as The Roots, Chuck D and Public Enemy, and more. The 23-year oldelectrified motivational funka hop pop poet has much more to prove and show to the world.

Ric also, is one of the 8 delegates chosen to travel to Geneva, Switzerland in November of 2014representing the We Charge Genocide coalition. They successfully presented a shadow report andtestified at the United Nations, charging the Chicago Police Department with genocide and tortureactions on Black and brown youth within the city of Chicago helping to create a worldwideconnection. The trip was covered all over the US and countries foreign including Daily Mail (UK), 20Minuten (Switzerland), MSN France, Japan Times, Zee News (India), Gulf Times (Qatar), IOL News(South Africa), Straits Times (Singapore), Business Reporter (Pakistan), Breitbart and more.

Ric Wilson has been featured/reviewed on Billboard, Pitchfork, Complex, Noisey, Afropunk, Vinyl MePlease, Ebony, The Source, BET, Okayplayer , HipHopDx and more.