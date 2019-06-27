Rich Redmond Drum Clinic (Free)

Cascio Music is excited to welcome drum superstar Rich Redmond for a "Music and Motivation” Drum Clinic on June 27th! This event is FREE to attend.

Rich has been the touring and recording drummer with country superstar Jason Aldean for the last 20 years. He has recorded and toured with artists such as Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson, Ludacris, Bryan Adams, Bob Seger, Joe Perry and many more. Rich just released a new book "CRASH! Course for Success: 5 Ways to Supercharge Your Personal and Professional Life." Rich is currently featured on the cover of this summer's Cascio Music drum catalog.

What can you expect? Lots of drums, amazing entertainment, heaps of motivation, plenty of time to get autographs, discounts on Rich's favorite brands, killer pricing on the evening's drum set-up, and a chance to win great prizes!