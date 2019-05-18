The Ride w/Rudy & Vee (4pm)
Matty's Bar & Grille (New Berlin) 14460 W. College Ave., City of New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
Join us for the 3rd Annual "The Ride"
Registration for The Ride will begin at 10am at Matty’s Bar and Grille, this is a no fee ride. At 12:00pm motorcycle riders are to make their way to the 4 designated stops! Hit all 4 stops and return to Matty’s Bar and Grille at 4pm for a Backyard BBQ, live music by Rudy and Vee and your chance to win a variety of prizes!
Stops for this year's Ride:
Stop 1 Indian Motorcycle of Metro Milwaukee
Stop 2 Dirt Hoe - Kansasville
Stop 3 LD's BBQ - East Troy
Stop 4 Hollywood's Roadhouse - Nashotah
All makes and models welcome!
Can't join us for The Ride? Just join us at 4pm for the BBQ and Live music! Open to the public!