The Ride w/Rudy & Vee (4pm)

Join us for the 3rd Annual "The Ride"

Registration for The Ride will begin at 10am at Matty’s Bar and Grille, this is a no fee ride. At 12:00pm motorcycle riders are to make their way to the 4 designated stops! Hit all 4 stops and return to Matty’s Bar and Grille at 4pm for a Backyard BBQ, live music by Rudy and Vee and your chance to win a variety of prizes!

Stops for this year's Ride:

Stop 1 Indian Motorcycle of Metro Milwaukee

Stop 2 Dirt Hoe - Kansasville

Stop 3 LD's BBQ - East Troy

Stop 4 Hollywood's Roadhouse - Nashotah

All makes and models welcome!

Can't join us for The Ride? Just join us at 4pm for the BBQ and Live music! Open to the public!