Ride the Wave: Andrew Foys and the Tapebenders, B. Morn, Shle Berry, Browns Crew, Mark Lenz, Rich P. & host Ed Wingard

Ride the Wave with Live Music October 13th

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-September 28, 2018 - Vote Blue Bay View announced a unique event entwining performances by Milwaukee headliners with voter information and a meet-and-greet of candidates on the November 6th ballot. This 21+ event, “Ride the Wave” will be Saturday, October 13th at two side-by-side venues, the award winning Twisted Path Distillery and the Enlightened Brewing Company. Both establishments are located at 2018 South 1st St., Milwaukee (on the corner of 1st and Becher), and there is no cover charge for the event.

Master of ceremonies and poet Ed Wingard will entertain the crowd and introduce performers beginning at 9:00 p.m. Bands and artists include Andrew Foys and the Tapebenders, B. Morn, Shle Berry, Browns Crew, Mark Lenz and Rich P. These talented artists perform original work and represent various genres: hip hop, bluegrass, indie rock, psychedelic space punk, and even some rock and roll.

“We’re excited about creating an opportunity for people to meet candidates, become informed voters, and have some fun, all in one stop,” said Enrique Murguia, Field Organizer for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Prior to the entertainment, VBBV is hosting an eclectic rally and political forum beginning at 7:30 p.m. Voter information, voter registration, county and state candidates and their representatives will be available throughout the evening. Representatives from Southeastern NORML will also attend and answer questions on Milwaukee County’s advisory cannabis referendum.

Vote Blue Bay View is a local, grass roots group of activists working on voter education and aiming for a strong voter turnout on November 6th.

********Not sure if I filled your Start Date and End Date correctly. As the above says, the event is 10/13/18; hoping you can give us a couple of weeks of publicity where you see fit. Thanks for your help!