THE RIGHT NOW W/ SPECIAL GUEST TBA- SATURDAY, APRIL 6TH 8PM

$8 advance tickets available by clicking HERE / $10 at the door.

The Right Now's pop-meets-soul sound is more than a vehicle for Stefanie Berecz's captivating voice. The celebration of thoughtful, catchy songwriting and intricate arrangements evokes a subtle sophistication in the tradition of Quincy Jones’ 70s and 80s masterpieces. Since 2009 the band has toured much of the United States and released two acclaimed albums, racking up placements in television, national commercials, and the multi-million-selling video game Watch Dogs.

The Right Now’s Chicago roots permeate their music and performances: breezy horn lines sit atop soul grooves old and new, all while Berecz elevates one audience after another with her “classic yet contemporary voice” (Philadelphia Inquirer). College radio stations nationwide put 2012’s Gets Over You on the CMJ charts, and critics nationwide have championed TRN as “the real deal” (Pittsburgh City Paper). The Right Now has opened for Fitz & The Tantrums, George Clinton & Parliament/Funkadelic, Bettye LaVette, Lee Fields, and many others along the way.

The newest album Starlight examines a complicated world through the eyes of the fighter, lover, philosopher, addict, mother. It covers musical ground as diverse as the city that spawned TRN: dance beat elation, synth-pop grandeur, intimate ballads, and gritty soul. Both on Starlight and in their acclaimed live shows, Berecz and The Right Now confront the darkness of modern times head on, utilizing their music as a beacon to navigate to safer ground.