Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash

March 22 – May 26, 2019, Created by Richard Maltby, Jr., Conceived by William Meade, Adapted from the Broadway Production by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Jason Edwards, Orchestrations by Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby, Additional arrangements by David Abbinanti, Directed by Dan Kazemi, Stackner Cabaret, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. Back by popular demand! From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family. Back by popular demand from our sold-out run in 2013, Ring of Fire features more than two dozen classic hits – including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Ring of Fire” – performed by a multi-talented cast, painting a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin’, crowd pleasin’ salute to a uniquely American legend!

Tickets start at $45 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com

Schedule: Tuesdays – Thursdays 7:30pm, Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 4pm/8pm, Sundays 2pm/7pm**Please check website for up to date info as date/time are subject to change.