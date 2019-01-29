Ripe w/Waker
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Ripe is seven musical soulmates who refuse to believe in a single definition of dance music. They’re an unstoppable groove, an extended moment of ecstatic release, the catalyst for taking “just another night” and elevating it into something else entirely. They are the swagger of funk filtered through a rock anthem, a musical journey that somehow gets as stuck in your head as your favorite pop banger.
