RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit

The 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit entitled “RISE” will feature #1 Bestselling Author, CNN American Hero, Movie Producer and the Founder & CEO of eWomenNetwork, Sandra Yancey. This Summit ushers in a new awakening for women entrepreneurs and a new call to action. Sandra is on a crusade to help one million women entrepreneurs each achieve one million dollars in annual revenue. Sandra, who has now been tapped by the Emmy award winning “The Doctors” TV show to help transform the Mind, Body & Soul of its viewers, will unleash her powerful and unique skills at this Summit. Sandra is one of the world’s foremost experts at helping women to navigate success on their terms.

In addition to Sandra Yancey’s presentation, the Summit attracts some of the most dynamic women business owners in Milwaukee who want to make new connections and discover new resources. There will be exhibitors along with eWomenNetwork’s trademarked “Accelerated Networking” process which assures great opportunities for everyone. This is a giving and sharing environment based on one of eWomenNetwork’s core values of “lifting others as you climb.”