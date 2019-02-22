Rise Up, O' Men
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
The sixth helping from the Church Basement Ladies series is here! This latest addition is a brand new musical comedy introducing the men of the church right alongside your favorite ladies from the basement. As these hardworking farmers discuss “man stuff,” they unintentionally disrupt the order of the kitchen. But that’s what happens when you let the rooster in the hen house. Will you have fun? You betcha!
Info
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027 View Map
Theater & Dance