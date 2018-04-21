Rise up Phoenix Psychic Fair

Vintage 2203 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Rise up Phoenix Psychic Fair at Vintage


12 noon - 5 pm 

Psychic readings, live music, holistic herbs, metaphysical goods, and minerals. 

READERS: Psychic Vision, George Capri Triple Deck Readings, Barbara Kruck Animal Reader, 

Doug Van Gemert psychometryand oracle cards, Chrystal Angel Guidance, Earthly Insights & George Sands Palm Reader  



VENDORS: Paul’s Place, Strega Luna Shoppe, Angelic Roots, Wildtree & Helen Hulsey Arts  



MUSIC: Paul & Sandy 2:00pm & Twila Jean 3:00pm.

Find us on facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/events/179005319383178/
Vintage 2203 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
