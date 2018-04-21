Rise up Phoenix Psychic Fair
Vintage 2203 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Rise up Phoenix Psychic Fair at Vintage
12 noon - 5 pm
Psychic readings, live music, holistic herbs, metaphysical goods, and minerals.
READERS: Psychic Vision, George Capri Triple Deck Readings, Barbara Kruck Animal Reader,
Doug Van Gemert psychometryand oracle cards, Chrystal Angel Guidance, Earthly Insights & George Sands Palm Reader VENDORS: Paul’s Place, Strega Luna Shoppe, Angelic Roots, Wildtree & Helen Hulsey Arts MUSIC: Paul & Sandy 2:00pm & Twila Jean 3:00pm.
Find us on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/179005319383178/