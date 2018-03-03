Rising Stars Benefit Concert

UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Showcasing emerging professional vocalists soprano Kathryn Henry and Jacob Baker, both recent graduates of the UWM Peck School of the Arts Voice Program. Concert proceeds and all donations will support the Yolanda Marculescu Legacy Voice Scholarship Fund.

Info
UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Benefits / Charity, Concerts
