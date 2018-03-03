Rising Stars: Kathryn Henry & Jacob Baker

An intimate recital showcasing two emerging professional vocalists, including current Juilliard Masters candidate and 2018 Wolf Trap studio artist, soprano Kathryn Henry, and current UC Boulder Masters candidate, tenor Jacob Baker. Joined by pianist, Janna Ernst, the program will include arias and duets by Barber, Duparc, R. Strauss, Puccini, Respighi, and Kohn.

Both performers are recent graduates of the UWM Peck School of the Arts’ Voice Program and proceeds from the concert, including donations, will support the Yolanda Marculescu Legacy Voice Scholarship Fund.

Admission* $18

Peck School Music Majors (with ID) FREE

*Note: All seating is General Admission & admission is tax-deductible