Rising Stars: Kathryn Henry & Jacob Baker

Google Calendar - Rising Stars: Kathryn Henry & Jacob Baker - 2018-03-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rising Stars: Kathryn Henry & Jacob Baker - 2018-03-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rising Stars: Kathryn Henry & Jacob Baker - 2018-03-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Rising Stars: Kathryn Henry & Jacob Baker - 2018-03-03 19:30:00

UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

An intimate recital showcasing two emerging professional vocalists, including current Juilliard Masters candidate and 2018 Wolf Trap studio artist, soprano Kathryn Henry, and current UC Boulder Masters candidate, tenor Jacob Baker. Joined by pianist, Janna Ernst, the program will include arias and duets by Barber, Duparc, R. Strauss, Puccini, Respighi, and Kohn.

Both performers are recent graduates of the UWM Peck School of the Arts’ Voice Program and proceeds from the concert, including donations, will support the Yolanda Marculescu Legacy Voice Scholarship Fund.

Admission* $18

Peck School Music Majors (with ID) FREE

*Note: All seating is General Admission & admission is tax-deductible

Info
UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Rising Stars: Kathryn Henry & Jacob Baker - 2018-03-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rising Stars: Kathryn Henry & Jacob Baker - 2018-03-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rising Stars: Kathryn Henry & Jacob Baker - 2018-03-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Rising Stars: Kathryn Henry & Jacob Baker - 2018-03-03 19:30:00