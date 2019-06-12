River Rhythms: Bad Medicine (6:30pm)

Wednesdays, June 12 – August 28, 2019

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Pere Marquette Park ( 950 N Old World 3rd St.)

Free to the public

Westown’s free, outdoor summer concert series in Pere Marquette Park is the premiere place to be on Wednesday nights! Every Wednesday from June 12th to August 28th , River Rhythms will play host to some of the finest local talent.

Badmedicinelive.com

One of the area’s top rock n’ roll bands kicks off River Rhythms with their rendition of some of the 80’s top hits.