River Rhythms: Bad Medicine (6:30pm)

to Google Calendar - River Rhythms: Bad Medicine (6:30pm) - 2019-06-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - River Rhythms: Bad Medicine (6:30pm) - 2019-06-12 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - River Rhythms: Bad Medicine (6:30pm) - 2019-06-12 18:30:00 iCalendar - River Rhythms: Bad Medicine (6:30pm) - 2019-06-12 18:30:00

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Wednesdays, June 12 – August 28, 2019

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Pere Marquette Park ( 950 N Old World 3rd St.)

Free to the public  

Westown’s free, outdoor summer concert series in Pere Marquette Park is the premiere place to be on Wednesday nights! Every Wednesday from June 12th to August 28th , River Rhythms will play host to some of the finest local talent.

Badmedicinelive.com

One of the area’s top rock n’ roll bands kicks off River Rhythms with their rendition of some of the 80’s top hits.

Info

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - River Rhythms: Bad Medicine (6:30pm) - 2019-06-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - River Rhythms: Bad Medicine (6:30pm) - 2019-06-12 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - River Rhythms: Bad Medicine (6:30pm) - 2019-06-12 18:30:00 iCalendar - River Rhythms: Bad Medicine (6:30pm) - 2019-06-12 18:30:00