River Rhythms: Leroy Airmaster (6:30pm)

to Google Calendar - River Rhythms: Leroy Airmaster (6:30pm) - 2019-07-17 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - River Rhythms: Leroy Airmaster (6:30pm) - 2019-07-17 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - River Rhythms: Leroy Airmaster (6:30pm) - 2019-07-17 18:30:00 iCalendar - River Rhythms: Leroy Airmaster (6:30pm) - 2019-07-17 18:30:00

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

River Rhythms Summer Concert Series

Wednesdays, June 12 – August 28, 2019

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Pere Marquette Park ( 950 N Old World 3rd St.)

Free to the public

LEROY AIRMASTER

Stevecohenblues.com/Leroy-Airmaster.html

Leroy Airmaster is comprised of veterans of the Milwaukee blues scene who perform their own unique blend of blues, jazz and rock music.

Info

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - River Rhythms: Leroy Airmaster (6:30pm) - 2019-07-17 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - River Rhythms: Leroy Airmaster (6:30pm) - 2019-07-17 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - River Rhythms: Leroy Airmaster (6:30pm) - 2019-07-17 18:30:00 iCalendar - River Rhythms: Leroy Airmaster (6:30pm) - 2019-07-17 18:30:00