River Rhythms Paddle

End your day with a cool paddle and concert. Canoe with us to Pere Marquette Park's River Rhythms summer music series. Bring a blanket, picnic foods and drinks. Meet at the Milwaukee Rowing Club Boathouse (1990 N Commerce St.). Equipment provided. Registration required 24 hours in advance of each trip. To register non-paddling kids, contact Meghan at (414) 964-8505.

Date and Time

Wednesday, June 20th 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM

Location

Rowing Club 1990 N. Commerce Street Milwaukee, WI 53212 414-964-8505

Price

For adults and families | Adults: $15 (Nonmembers: $20) Paddling kids: $7 (Nonmembers: $9) Kids under 10 who do not paddle: Free

Web site

https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=15576&view=event