×

Oh, Wisconsin. Come celebrate the 25TH ANNIVERSARY of the River Valley Ride as you pedal along the shore of Lake Michigan, ride down bustling small town roads and quiet country lanes, and experience majestic forests, prairies, and pastures. With seven great routes from 8 miles to 100, there’s opportunities for riders of every age and experience level to celebrate just what makes the Badger state so special! Make a day of it to end at Riveredge for a lush summer country picnic with live music, games and activities, and free food included with your ride!

For 25 years now, the River Valley Ride has been celebrating the journey AND the destination. When you ride, you’ll joining in a decades long tradition that celebrates the natural world and brings together over a thousand community members for a day of fun and connection and helps raise the funds to continue connecting families, schools, and neighborhoods to the great outdoors.

Your registration includes not only access to seven incredible route options (8 miles to 100 miles!) throughout Ozaukee and Washington Counties but stocked rest stops, dedicated support vehicles, a 2017 ride shirt and a free picnic lunch and celebration after the ride! For all the details and to sign up, please visit https://join.riveredgenaturecenter.org/rivervalleyride.