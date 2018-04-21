Riveredge Earth Day Service Fest

Because the Earth gives to us 365 days a year!

Join Riveredge and celebrate Earth Day right by working hand in hand with Riveredge staff on fun, informative service projects that give back to both the planet and our community!

From preparing and planting cool garden beds in our children’s organic garden to conducing grounds clean-up and invasive species removal to trail maintenance, this fest will provide you an opportunity to get your hands dirty while keeping our sanctuary green. There’s awesome opportunities for groups, families, and individuals of all ages to get involved and make a difference.

The day is free and as a special thank you, all volunteers will receive a free lunch at noon and a picnic style festival starting at 11:30am. Everyone is invited to make a nesting bag for birds, experience a composting demonstration, and play in the great outdoors. It’s bound to be a blast and you’ll walk away feeling like an all star with all the good you helped to put into the world!

Walk-ins are welcome and the event is totally free, but we highly encourage registering your attendance on our online system below to ensure we’ve got the proper amount of activities and resources ready for you. If you are interested in bringing a group (what a great opportunity for scouts, school groups, rotary club, and more!), please contact Pat Fox-Schindler at 262-375-2715 so we can best meet your needs!

Let us know if you have any questions and we can’t wait to celebrate Earth Day with you!