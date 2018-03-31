Riveredge Family Spring Egg Hunt

Join us for the most naturally fun family egg hunt around! Each child will venture out to search high and low for hidden eggs on Riveredge’s beautiful sanctuary. The best part? This is a candy-free hunt and small prizes will be awarded to all participants. With three different start times, 9:30 AM, 11 AM and 1 PM there’s options for all schedules!

After the hunt, discover the wonders of Wisconsin’s egg-laying animals and meet some barnyard friends! You’ll also have the opportunity to color eggs using natural dyes to take home with you!

This event is sure to be a blast for the whole family! To ensure the hunt is enjoyable and fair for everyone, children will be divided according to age (up to 10 years old) and bag limits (10 eggs per child) will be set.

This event completely sells out each year, so pre-registration is required, and we highly recommend signing up as soon as possible to save a spot!

Cost: Non-members: $7 per child; All Riveredge members: $5 per child