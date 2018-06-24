Riveredge River Valley Bike Ride 2018

Over the river and through the woods- on a biking adventure we go! Join Riveredge Nature Center for the 26th Annual River Valley Bike Ride on June 24, 2018, celebrating the natural beauty of Ozaukee and Washington counties and the community members that support and love it.

Ride along the banks of the Milwaukee River, enter a canopy of trees, coast down a hill surrounded by swaying prairie plants, or take in the shoreline of Lake Michigan. Featuring seven route options from 8 to 100 miles, this is a ride for every age and experience level.

The ride is just the start of the party! All routes start at Fireman's Park in Newburg but finish at Riveredge for a summer country picnic complete with free food, live music, games and activities for kids, door prizes, raffles, and a chance to connect with other riders who share your passion and interests!

All registrations include:

- Seven route options planned for maximum enjoyment and safety

- Specially designed 2018 ride t-shirt (upgrade to performance shirt for $5 when registering!)

- Six rest stops along the ride fully stocked with snacks and sights to see

- Five support vehicles and bike repair stations on hand for assistance

- Free picnic lunch and after party at Riveredge after the ride

Not only is the ride a great time, it's also Riveredge's biggest fundraiser of the year! As we celebrate our 50th (!) Anniversary in 2018, your ride has never been more important in helping to to protect 379 acres of wild Wisconsin and connect tens of thousands of community members with the natural world each year.

Registration for adults is $55 after June 15 and be done online at

www.riveredgenaturecenter.org/bikeride or in person at Fireman's Park the morning of the ride. Kids under 12 are always $15 and kids in tow always ride free (although t-shirts and lunch will need to be purchased separately if those are of interest.)

Full info is available at www.riveredgenaturecenter.org/bikeride.