Riverside High School Presents THE WIZ

Riverside University High School 1615 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Everybody Rejoice! Join Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Mean Ole Lion as they "ease on down the road" to find the Wizard of Oz and send Dorothy home in this super-soul musical.

Performances will be held March 28, 29 and 30, all at 7 PM

Tickets: $10, $5 for seniors and children 6-12

Info

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
414-906-4900
